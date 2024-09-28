Reusse: Frigid finish to the season is a much more accurate representation of who the Twins really are

And in that hour-plus, from the bottom of the ninth through the bottom of 13th, I swear a vision appeared in the middle of our den, and it was Gene Mauch — my all-time favorite Twins manager and all-time worst loser — walking through the clubhouse, rubbing his right hand through that fine supply of gray hair, face reddened, taking silent, rageful laps among his quiet players before heading for the manager’s office.