Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a Target Field-record 29 runs for the Twins in their three-game series against the Cubs. An offense that was struggling is getting a big boost from Alex Kirilloff's return to health.

Reusse and Rand also check in on the NBA playoffs, which included interesting second-round conclusions for the Knicks and 76ers. Also add another voice to the Rudy Gobert "worst trade of all time" chorus.

The powerhouse Gophers softball team is in the NCAA tournament again. They've made it to 10 straight, excluding the COVID year of 2020. And Za'Darius Smith was right to put his house on the market, after all.

