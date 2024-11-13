Reusse: Outgoing Twins President Dave St. Peter was always the right man for the job

St. Peter’s timing was solid, as he left Dec. 31, 1989, to take an internship with the Twins. The North Stars were about to embark on the ownership chaos involving the Gund brothers wanting out, the arrival of Howie “the Hairdo” Baldwin and wife, Karen, as alleged owners, and finally Norm Green — briefly heroic during the 1991 playoff run, later vilified for moving the franchise to Dallas in 1993.