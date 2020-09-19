MAMARONECK, N.Y. – This was the Winged Foot everyone has heard about. This is the U.S. Open everyone expected.

Patrick Reed answered the first big test Friday when the wind arrived out of the north, bringing a little chill and a lot of trouble. He never got flustered by bogeys and made enough birdie putts and key saves for an even-par 70.

It felt just as rewarding as the 66 he shot in the opening round, and it gave him a one-shot lead over muscleman Bryson DeChambeau, who powered and putted his way to a 68.

The opening round featured soft greens, a few accessible pins and 21 rounds under par. Friday, three players broke par. Nine shot even par. Everyone else was hanging on for dear life. As the final groups tried to beat darkness in this September U.S. Open, only six players remained in red numbers.

"It's almost like they set it up to ease our way into it, and then showed us what it's supposed to really be like," Reed said.

Reed made five birdies, but what took him to the 36-hole lead at 4-under 136 was a collection of pars from bunkers and from thick grass just over the greens. He managed them all with grit, a common trait among U.S. Open champions.

"I love when it's hard, when you have to be creative on all different golf shots," he said.

DeChambeau showed resiliency, too, bouncing back with birdies after all five of his bogeys and finishing the best round of the day with a pitching wedge on the downwind, 557-yard, par-5 ninth to 6 feet for eagle.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Harris English each had a 70 and were at 2-under 138.

They were joined by Justin Thomas, who opened with a 65 — the lowest ever at Winged Foot for a U.S. Open — and lost all those shots to par after 10 holes. He scratched out a 73. Jason Kokrak (71) was the only other player under par at 1-under 139.

"This isn't exactly a place where you go out and try to shoot 6 or 7 under to catch up," Thomas said. "I'm not going to worry about what everyone else is doing because you could shoot 80 just as easily as you could shoot 68. I just need to stay focused and most importantly, go home and get some rest. Because I'm pretty tired."

There's still 36 holes to go, and no indication that Winged Foot is going to get any easier.

"The rough is still really thick. I don't think they're planning on cutting it," Matthew Wolff said after salvaging a 74.

Tiger Woods is among those who won't be around to experience it. He missed the cut by four shots, the eighth time in his last 15 majors he won't play the weekend.

"Anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship," Woods said. "I didn't get myself that opportunity."

Neither did Phil Mickelson, who had his highest 36-hole score in 29 appearances in the one major he hasn't won. Jordan Spieth's 81 was his highest score in a major. PGA champion Collin Morikawa's missed 8-foot birdie on the final hole kept him from making the cut.

There were some great rounds, many of which fell apart at the end. Louis Oosthuizen was 3 under in the morning, then finished bogey-bogey-double bogey for a 74. Xander Schauffele was 3 under until he bogeyed three of his last five holes.