Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III lead LIV Golf Dallas

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 9:44PM

CARROLLTON, Texas — Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III each shot 5-under 67 on Friday at Maridoe Golf Club to share the first-round lead in LIV Golf Dallas.

Reed eagled the 655-yard, par-5 second hole and had four birdies and a bogey. Varner, Reed's 4Aces teammate, had six birdies and a closing bogey.

Jon Rahm was a stroke back. Abraham Ancer shot 69, and Dustin Johnson was at 70 with Graeme McDowell, Anirban Lahiri, Richard Bland and David Puig.

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 72. He lives in Dallas and played his college golf at SMU.

Points leader Joaquin Niemann, coming off a victory at LIV Golf Virginia, shot 78. He had a 10 on the par-5 seventh.

Brooks Koepka withdrew during the round because of illness. He smashed a tee marker with his driver on the ninth hole.

