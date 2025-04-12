Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg make Saturday moves at the Masters. Justin Rose drops back

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Patrick Reed says his putter has been ''on vacation.'' Golf fans who primarily watch major championships and the PGA Tour might have the impression that Reed has been lounging on a beach somewhere, too.
But Reed's putter might be coming home, and it helped him move up the leaderboard at the Masters on Saturday. The 2018 Masters champion shot a 3-under 69 to at least give himself an outside chance of chasing down Rory McIlroy over the last 18 holes.
Reed closed with three birdies over his final six holes. Ludvig Aberg also made a late move, with three straight birdies from Nos. 14-16 in his round of 69. Both were at 6-under 210, six shots behind McIlroy.
Justin Rose went the opposite direction, shooting 75 to fall seven shots back.
They were part of a chasing pack that needs everything to go right at Augusta National on Sunday for a chance at the green jacket. Reed closed with a 68 in 2023 to tie for fourth, his last top-10 finish in a major. He knows that won't be good enough this time.
''You just never know. But you'd have to expect to go out and play the best round you've got,'' Reed said. ''I'm thinking for me to be able to win this golf tournament, I've got to shoot my lowest round I've ever shot on Sunday out here.''
Despite having left the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Reed has maintained his usual busy schedule, playing individual events on the European and Asian tours. That hasn't stopped him from falling outside the top 100 in the world ranking, but the 34-year-old Reed said his ball-striking may be better than ever.
At his peak, though — and certainly when he won the Masters — Reed was one of the best putters in golf. But he said after his frustrating opening-round 71 that the flatstick has been on holiday.