DETROIT — Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kane scored from the left circle after Lucas Raymond tied the score with his second goal of the game with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

''That's an elite, elite playmaker that does great stuff at key times,'' Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. ''His goal in overtime, I'm not sure there's enough space for a puck to get in and he finds a way to get it in.''

Raymond has seven goals in the last five games, giving him a career-high 24 goals for the season.

Moritz Seider had the other goal for Detroit, which had lost eight of its previous nine games. James Reimer made 32 saves.

''Obviously, that's a huge win for us and hopefully it gives us some momentum,'' Kane said. ''Hopefully, we can look back at this game at some point as a big turning point.''

Zach Werenski had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus while Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves.

The Blue Jackets, who were starting a five-game road trip, have lost five of their last six games.

Werenski stole the puck from Christian Fischer in the Columbus zone and beat Reimer on a breakaway at 5:56 of the first.

After Columbus killed off Detroit's second power play of the period, Texier came out of the penalty box and made it 2-0. He scored on another breakaway, lifting the puck over Reimer's left shoulder for his 11th goal.

The Red Wings were fortunate the damage wasn't worse, as they were outshot 20-5 during the period.

''I was flabbergasted. I was shocked and disappointed,'' Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said of the first period. ''I never thought with this group that it would feel like they quit. ... They obviously didn't quit, and I give the guys a huge amount of credit. We pushed back in the second and then obviously we hung in there to get the full two points.''

Detroit then tied the score five minutes into the second.

Texier's second penalty of the game led to Detroit's first goal. Raymond was parked next to the net and scored his 23rd goal off a Robby Fabbri feed.

Seider tied it with his eighth goal. His shot from the point bounced off Tarasov's pad, then deflected off defenseman Erik Gudbranson's skate and into the net.

Columbus regained the lead on Marchenko's power play goal at 4:26 of the third. He skated into the right circle and lifted a shot that eluded Reimer's glove.

Raymond knocked in a rebound of a Kane shot for the tying goal.

''Ray's been pretty automatic in the middle. I told him that if he keeps scoring in there, he's gonna have to play there his whole career,'' Kane said. ''There's 20 seconds left, and I'm just trying to get the puck on net.''

Columbus collected a point but expected more after a strong first period.

''I felt that we were going to win that game, to be honest,'' Texier said.

