WASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing out as men's basketball coach at Georgetown after six seasons.
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
Colleges Eagan parents of college runner who died by suicide sue, say coach bullied, 'fat shamed' her
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune