Patrick Bailey's clutch 2-run triple lifts Giants over White Sox, 3-1

CHICAGO — Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants ended a three-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Landon Roupp (6-5) won his second straight start and third out of his last four after giving up an unearned run and seven hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in 5 1/3 innings.
Bailey laced the decisive hit down the right-field line off reliever Tyler Alexander (4-8) to break a 1-all tie. Camilo Doval worked the ninth for his 13th save.
San Francisco was swept at home by Miami earlier in the week and began a 10-game road trip having lost eight of their last 11 games.
The AL-worst White Sox have lost 12 of 15.
Chicago got the game's first run when Chase Meidroth came home on a first-inning throwing error. The Giants knotted the score on Wilmer Flores' RBI double in the third.
White Sox right-hander Aaron Civale, making his first home start since arriving in a mid-month trade with Milwaukee, gave up a run, three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in four innings.
