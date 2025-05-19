Patmon's walk-off 3-run HR helps Oregon beat Stanford 10-7, win Eugene Regional

Rylie McCoy and Kedre Luschar blasted three-run home runs as the Ducks routed the Cardinals 15-5 to force the second game. Kai Luschar went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Kedre Luschar had four RBIs and Paige Sinicki had three RBIs. Lyndsey Grein (28-2) went three innings for the win, giving up three earned runs. Elise Sokolsky threw three innings of one-hit ball for her fifth save.