Patina gift shops on path to employee ownership

Patina made it through the recession and through the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, sales have consistently grown about 10% each year.
It was a good position to be in for Rick Haase and Christine Ward as they looked to sell their 30-year-old gift store business.
They could afford to be picky, eventually finding a way to shift to employee ownership.
“We have a highly dedicated, wonderful group of people that have been part of our Patina culture for so long,” Haase said. “It was really important for us to find a way to exit that allowed them to continue to grow, develop and thrive.”
The duo found their answer in Teamshares, a remote-run company with more than 50 investors who pride themselves on constructing plans to gradually transfer primary ownership to employees.
Terms were not disclosed, but management will remain local.
Haase and Ward started the independent Patina with $20,000 in savings with a store at the corner of 50th and Penn in south Minneapolis.
What followed were thousands of fun products, many late nights and lots of pinch-hitting by the couple’s two daughters, who helped the stores pivot to masks and online merchandising during the pandemic and sometimes gave up Christmas eves to re-price products.