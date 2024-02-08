CHICAGO – The Wild will be down a veteran forward for the foreseeable future.

Pat Maroon underwent back surgery Tuesday and will be sidelined about four to six weeks, the team announced Wednesday night before it played at Chicago in its first game after the All-Star break.

Maroon was injured Jan. 27 against Anaheim, exiting after taking five shifts and logging 4 minutes, 15 seconds.

In 49 games, the winger has four goals and 12 assists.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion with St. Louis and Tampa Bay, Maroon was acquired during the offseason from the Lightning for a 2024 seventh-round pick, a trade that upped the Wild's experience and added more grit to their lineup. The 35-year-old is in the final season of his contract.

Aside from Maroon, the Wild are also without Connor Dewar (lower-body injury) and captain Jared Spurgeon, who had hip surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season.

Jonas Brodin, who has been sick, didn't suit up vs. the Blackhawks, but the Wild did get Vinni Lettieri back after he was hurt for more than a month.

Declan Chisholm, whom the team claimed off waivers from Winnipeg last week, joined the Wild in Chicago but didn't play.