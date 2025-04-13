Pat Connaughton joins exclusive fraternity by collecting 43 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists for Bucks

MILWAUKEE — The list of players who were known to have collected at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game for the Milwaukee Bucks before Sunday only included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Now you can add one more person to that exclusive fraternity: Pat Connaughton.
On a day when both teams rested most of their regulars to make sure they're healthy for the playoffs, Connaughton capitalized by scoring a career-high 43 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists Sunday afternoon in the Bucks' 140-133 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons.
''What makes me most proud about tonight was we won the game,'' Connaughton said. ''At the end of the day, and I know the circumstances – 82nd game of the year, et cetera, et cetera, the playoffs all settled, et cetera – but we won the game.''
According to Sportradar, Abdul-Jabbar, Antetokounmpo and Middleton were the only Bucks players confirmed to have produced 40-10-5 games before Sunday. Sportradar noted that Flynn Robinson scored 45 points for the club against the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 22, 1969, but his rebound and assist totals for that game are unknown.
Connaughton was an unlikely candidate to add his name to the list.
The 32-year-old guard is one of four players remaining form Milwaukee's 2021 championship team along with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis. But he was out of Milwaukee's playing rotation for much of this season.
He entered Sunday averaging 14 minutes and 4.3 points per game - his lowest in both categories since 2016-17 with Portland. He hadn't scored more than 10 points in a game all season.