DALLAS — David Pastrnak scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in a matchup of the top team in each conference.

Pavel Zacha scored the tying goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Bruins in Jim Montgomery's first game as a head coach in Dallas since the Stars fired him in 2019 for what he later admitted was a drinking problem.

The Stars couldn't convert on 57 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play in the second period and a two-minute 4-on-3 session in the extra period.

They finished 3-1-4 on an eight-game homestand that featured five games going to extra time, including four in a row. All five had identical 3-2 scores.

Western Conference-leading Dallas has consecutive losses to East contenders. The first was a 3-1 defeat to three-time defending East champion Tampa Bay when the Lightning scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute.

Taylor Hall opened the scoring for Boston, and Jason Robertson had his team-leading 34th to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the second period. Joe Pavelski had two assists for the Stars.

Pastrnak, who assisted on Zacha's tying goal, scored his team-leading 39th on a pass from Charlie McAvoy with the teams playing 4-on-4 in overtime because play never stopped after Brad Marchand's interference penalty ended 2 1/2 minutes into the extra period.

The one-timer from Pastrnak beat Jake Oettinger on his stick side to end an otherwise stellar night for the young Dallas goalie, who finished with several point-blank stops among 34 saves. Boston's Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots.

Roope Hintz's 23rd goal got Dallas even in the first period. Colin Miller didn't get an assist, but his two-line pass to Pavelski from behind his own net set up the play.

STRUGGLING POWER PLAYS

The failed 5-on-3 and missed chance with the man advantage in OT left the Stars at 3 of 37 on power plays over 12 games. The Bruins are in an 0-for-21 slide with the extra skater.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Nashville on Thursday. The Bruins have won three in a row against the Predators.

Stars: At Minnesota on Friday before two more home games, starting with Columbus on a back-to-back.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports