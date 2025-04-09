Pastrnak scores, adds two assists as Bruins top Devils 7-2

NEWARK, N.J. — David Pastrnak scored and added two assists to reach the 100-point mark and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as the Boston Bruins routed the New Jersey Devils 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Michael Callahan, Jakub Lauko, Casey Mittelstadt, Morgan Geekie, Fraser Minten and Cole Koepke also scored for the Bruins, who won for only the second time in their last 13 games.
Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Pastrnak opened the scoring at 9:38 of the first, beating Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom for his team-leading 41st goal.
Callahan made it 2-0 with his first NHL goal at 19:24 of the first. Lauko increased the lead at 1:45 of the second.
Noesen broke through for the Devils at 13:51 with his 21st goal. Meier scored his 25th just 19 seconds later.
Geekie added his 30th at 4:58 of the third, followed by Minten's third at 6:55 and Koepke's 10th at 10:50.
The seven goals were the most scored by Boston in a game this season.