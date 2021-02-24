Passports, Social Security cards, residence permits and other federal identification documents may soon offer a third gender option: X.

Already, at least a dozen states and Washington, D.C., have amended their laws to offer an X gender designation on some identifying documents, including driver's licenses and birth certificates.

But federal rules have not changed much since 2010, when Americans were first able to apply to change the sex marker on their passports. That application has always required medical certification and is only available for those who have transitioned from one gender to another; the State Department, which issues passports, asks applicants to select either male or female.

President Joe Biden has promised to change that, and the American Civil Liberties Union is pushing him to take action soon.

The organization has been talking with White House officials about adding a gender-neutral option to all federal identification documents and records and allowing people to affirm their own gender without a court order or medical certificate.

"We want to make sure that there's a consistent, streamlined and practical modernization in gender markers," said Arli Christian, an ACLU campaign strategist.

So far, the White House has not announced any actions.

A petition that the ACLU started last month, which calls for executive action, has more than 34,000 signatures. The organization plans to share the petition with the White House on March 31, the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

It is difficult to measure exactly how many people would choose a third gender designation on official documents. The category would provide an option for individuals who have transitioned but do not identify with either "male" or "female," individuals who are nonbinary, and those who are intersex, as well as others. Some people (and countries and international agencies) argue that there is no need for a gender designation on documents at all.