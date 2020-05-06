TOWN OF WITTENBERG, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say a passerby came to the aid of a woman whose throat was cut by a man riding in her vehicle with her 4-year-old daughter in Shawano County.
The 34-year-old woman pulled over on Highway 45 in the Town of Wittenberg shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and struggled with the man, authorities said. That's when she was stabbed and her throat was cut, according to officials.
A passerby picked up the woman and her daughter and drove them to a safe location where first responders treated her and took her to a hospital. There's no word on her condition. The man was arrested at the scene of the crime.
