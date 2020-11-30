LAHORE, Pakistan — A speeding van carrying passengers crashed into a bus in foggy weather in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing 13 people and injuring 17 others, a government official and rescuers said.
The accident took place in the town of Narang Mandi in eastern Punjab province, said government official Mohammad Asghar Joya. He said the van caught fire shortly after the crash, trapping passengers inside.
Rescuers said the bus was also badly damaged. Authorities transported the victims to various nearby hospitals. Some of the injured were listed as being in critical condition.
Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard of traffic laws.
