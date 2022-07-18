MOGADISHU, Somalia — A passenger plane has crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with the 30 people on board safely evacuated.
Airport authorities said passengers and crew have disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa. There was no immediate report of any injuries or reasons given for the cause of the crash.
The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire. Pictures from the scene posted on social media showed black smoke billowing from the wreckage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Putin, in Tehran, gets strong support from Iran over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin won staunch support from Iran on Tuesday for his country's military campaign in Ukraine, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying the West opposes an "independent and strong" Russia.
Business
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain.
World
EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal
Methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa's city of East London, according to a health official. Methanol — often called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts of it can be fatal. Here's a look at what is known.
World
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.'s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.
Business
Lawsuit: UK officials had concerns with Rwanda deportations
Officials at Britain's Foreign Office warned against the U.K.'s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, citing the East African country's human rights record, according to documents cited in a lawsuit brought against the British government.