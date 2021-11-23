A crash involving two trucks during the evening commute in St. Cloud left a passenger dead, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 5:15 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 15 at S. 2nd Street, the State Patrol said.
A semitrailer truck was stopped in traffic on northbound Hwy. 15 and was hit from behind by a smaller truck, according to the patrol.
The passenger who died, Tuyet Thi Nguyen, 62, of St. Cloud, was in the smaller truck, the patrol said.
Neither driver was injured, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.
Nation
Waukesha parade suspect due in court, charges coming
mandatory life in prison.
Local
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's how to prepare for the expected throng.
Here's what you need to know.
Business
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
A group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles, triggering a police pursuit just days after high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted.
Local
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
The U.S. is facing its second Thanksgiving of the pandemic in better shape than the first time around, thanks to the vaccine, though some regions are seeing surges of COVID-19 cases that could get worse as families travel the country for gatherings that were impossible a year ago.