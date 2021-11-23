A crash involving two trucks during the evening commute in St. Cloud left a passenger dead, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 5:15 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 15 at S. 2nd Street, the State Patrol said.

A semitrailer truck was stopped in traffic on northbound Hwy. 15 and was hit from behind by a smaller truck, according to the patrol.

The passenger who died, Tuyet Thi Nguyen, 62, of St. Cloud, was in the smaller truck, the patrol said.

Neither driver was injured, according to the patrol.