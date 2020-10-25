BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.
The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.
Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.
Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.
Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.
