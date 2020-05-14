MILWAUKEE — Police say a passenger in a stolen vehicle was struck and critically injured by a Milwaukee squad car after a crash.
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when the driver crashed into another vehicle, ejecting the passenger who was struck by the squad car, according to Milwaukee police.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody after after short pursuit.
The 30-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition, officials said.
The 35-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The officer who struck the passenger is on administrative leave.
