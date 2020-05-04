A passenger injured in a south Minneapolis traffic collision has died 10 days later, authorities said Sunday.

Roderick A. Taylor, 30, of Brooklyn Center, was in a vehicle that was involved in a wreck April 19 near S. 42nd Avenue and E. 52nd Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Taylor died Wednesday from complications connected to his injuries, the examiner's office noted.

The crash just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is under investigation by Minneapolis police, who haven't released information about the circumstances of the collision.