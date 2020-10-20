A passenger in a truck died Sunday morning after the driver lost control, crashed and rolled on a freeway near Faribault, Minn.

Adam Zaccardi, 22, of Burnsville, died in the crash on Interstate 35 at milepost 59 in Rice County.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

The driver, Zander Zaccardi, 21, of Columbia Heights, and another passenger, Berrard Alan, 43, of Blaine, were hurt in the wreck.

They were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Zander Zaccardi was driving a 2008 Ford truck northbound on I-35 when he lost control just after 8 a.m.

The truck went through the median, rolled and landed in the southbound lanes, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the patrol's report.

Tim Harlow