A woman died Tuesday when the vehicle she was riding in left a northern Minnesota freeway and plunged into a river.

Barbara Jean Kimber, 78, of Carlton, Minn., died in the crash, which happened just after noon south of Cloquet, Minn., the State Patrol said.

Kimber was a passenger in a Ford Explorer that left southbound Interstate 35 near milepost 239 and landed in the St. Louis River. She was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver was an 80-year-old man from Carlton, the patrol said.

Neither his name nor his condition was released.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768