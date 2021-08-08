ISTANBUL — A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 14 people on Sunday.
The governor's office of Balikesir province said 18 people injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.
It said the bus overturned at 04:40 local time (0140 GMT). Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Three others died in the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
