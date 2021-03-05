WASHINGTON – The Marine Corps is promoting Col. Anthony Henderson, a combat-tested Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, to brigadier general, a move that cracks the doorway for the service to potentially promote an African American to its most senior ranks.

The Marine Corps, which had passed over Henderson for four years, has placed him on a highly selective list of nine colonels to be granted a coveted one star that denotes general rank status — brigadier general. The list, which was signed by President Joe Biden, arrived Wednesday evening at the Senate Armed Services Committee for the required confirmation process, according to the committee's website.

Normally, such promotions would not garner much attention. But Henderson is a Black man with combat command experience in a service — the Marines — that has never, in its 245-year history, had a four-star officer who was not a white man. And even the one-, two- and three-star Marine Corps officer positions are predominantly white and male — particularly the ones in the combat specialties that feed the four-star ranks.

If Henderson is confirmed by the Senate, he will become the rare Black general with a shot of getting all the way to the top.

"Tony Henderson has the potential to be the commandant of the Marine Corps," said retired Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey, the first Black man to command the 1st Marine Division, from 2011 to 2013. "He's an individual who will work above and beyond what is required. This is well overdue."

Henderson, 53, was passed over three times for brigadier general. In 2019, the Navy secretary, Richard Spencer, even added a handwritten recommendation to Henderson's candidacy. But each time, the promotion board demurred and instead forwarded slates made up primarily of white men.

Current and former Marines pointed to Henderson's tendency to speak his mind as an explanation for why he was passed over in the past, but those are traits that have not disqualified white Marine colonels. The Marine Corps' decision to add Henderson to its list of brigadier generals followed an examination by the New York Times.

Critics of how the Marine Corps has handled its Black officers say the service has a race problem that is rooted in decades of resistance to change. The Marines have long cultivated a reputation as the nation's toughest fighting force, but it remains an institution where a handful of white men command 185,000 white, Black, Hispanic and Asian men and women.

Since the Corps first admitted Black troops in 1942, the last military service to do so, only 25 have obtained the rank of general in any form. Not one has made it to the top four-star rank.

Six African Americans reached lieutenant general, or three stars. The rest have received one or two stars, the majority in areas such as logistics and transportation and communications — specialties that, unlike combat arms, rarely lead into the most senior leadership.

The news that Henderson, along with another Black Marine — Col. Ahmed Williamson, the military assistant to the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps — had made the cut for brigadier general lit up the telephone and text lines of Black Marines stationed around the world.

The Black Marines said they were happy for Williamson, but added that they were ecstatic for Henderson because he comes from the combat arms background that can lead to four stars.

But some also expressed anger that the pace of advancement for Black officers in the Corps has been so slow. "Tony Henderson should have gotten selected last year," said Milton Whitfield, a retired Marine gunnery sergeant who served for 21 years. "Or the year before that. Or the year before that. He is who the Marine Corps should want up there — someone who will speak truth to power."