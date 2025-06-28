Pasquantino's big day helps Royals beat Ohtani and Dodgers 9-5 to snap 11-game home skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vinnie Pasquantino homered, doubled and drove in a career high-tying five runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-5 on Saturday to snap an 11-game home losing streak.
Ohtani made his third start of the season and threw the fastest pitch of his career, a 101.7 mph fastball that induced an inning-ending double-play grounder by Pasquantino in the first.
The Dodgers' two-way superstar threw 27 pitches in two scoreless innings. He is working as an opener as he eases back into pitching following Tommy John surgery in 2023. Ohtani went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as LA's leadoff batter.
Pasquantino's 430-foot, three-run blast to right-center off Ben Casparius (6-2) capped a four-run fifth inning for the Royals, who won at Kaufmann Stadium for the first time since May 31. They ended a six-game skid overall.
Freddie Freeman went 3-for-3 with a homer for the Dodgers, whose five-game winning streak ended. Infielder Miguel Rojas pitched the eighth.
Seth Lugo (5-5) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out eight.
Casparius relieved Ohtani in the third and quickly allowed three hits and a pair of runs on Maikel Garcia's two-out double off the left-field wall.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single in the fifth before Pasquantino went deep. Pasquantino added a two-run double in the seventh.