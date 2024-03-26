LOS ANGELES — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Myles Turner had 24 points and seven rebounds, helping the Pacers to their sixth win in their last seven road games. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points and nine assists.

Los Angeles dropped its fifth consecutive home game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and seven assists in his return after missing 12 games because of a fractured left hand.

Indiana pulled away early in the fourth quarter, going up 23 with 6:18 to go on Siakam's wing 3-pointer. The Pacers went 8 for 15 from deep in the second half, while holding the Clippers to 1 for 9 from beyond the arc in the final two quarters.

The Pacers led 65-62 at the end of a spirited first half, with neither team showing any fatigue in the second game of a back-to-back. Sparked by 15 points and five assists from Haliburton, Indiana shot 58.5% (24 for 41) from the field and 69.2% (9 of 13) from 3 coming off a 150-145 loss to the Lakers.

Trying to bounce back from a 121-107 loss to Philadelphia, the Clippers did most of their damage inside the arc. Norman Powell scored 10 of his 22 points in the first half, and Westbrook had six points and four assists in nine minutes.

