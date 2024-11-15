Wires

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 at 3:54AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show.

Wires

Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America

Wires

Trump says he will nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead Department of the Interior