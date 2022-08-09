Water users in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are advised to boil water from the tap in case of contamination after a pump station on Beebe Road in Maplewood lost power.

The station lost power about noon Monday, according to a news release from the St. Paul Regional Water Services. The advisory is a standard precaution in the "unlikely" case that water became contaminated after it entered the distribution system due to the loss of water pressure, the statement said.

People should boil water for three minutes before using it or use bottled water for at least the next 24 hours, according to the release. Officials believe there's no evidence water has been contaminated. Staff is working to restore pressure and is conducting water quality testing.

Affected areas include E. Holloway Avenue between E. 7th Avenue and Division Street/E. Halloway Avenue; N. Geneva Avenue between E. Conway Avenue and Division Street/E. Halloway Avenue; E. Conway Avenue between N. Carlton Street and N. Geneva Avenue and Avenue R; N. Ruth Street between E. 7th Avenue and E. Larpenteur Avenue; N. Winthrop Street between E. Larpenteur Avenue and E. Hoyt Avenue; E. Idaho Avenue between Furness Parkway and N. Winthrop Street; and N. McKnight Road between E. Ivy Avenue and Margaret Street.

"We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution," said Patrick Shea, general manager. "Employees of St. Paul Regional Water Services are working to resolve the problem."

St. Paul Regional Water Services provides water to Arden Hills, Falcon Heights, Lauderdale, Little Canada, Maplewood, Mendota, Mendota Heights, St. Paul, Roseville and West St. Paul.

For more information go to: www.stpaul.gov/water.