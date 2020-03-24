CINCINNATI — A Florida spring breaker has apologized for saying in a viral video last week that he wouldn't let warnings about the coronavirus stop him from partying and "if I get corona, I get corona."

Brady Sluder said in an Instagram post that he was owning up to his mistakes and he didn't realize the impact of his words.

"Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself," he wrote.

The 22-year-old from Milford, Ohio, told a TV news crew in Miami last week that "we're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."

It didn't take long for the video to be shared widely across social media and held up as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities have reacted by cracking down and ordering more restrictions on public gatherings. In Florida, some local officials closed their beaches before the state's governor closed all of the beaches after images of rowdy spring break college crowds appeared on TV for days.