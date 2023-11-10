A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

''World Music Radio,'' Jon Batiste; ''The Record,'' boygenius; ''Endless Summer Vacation,'' Miley Cyrus; ''Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,'' Lana Del Rey; ''The Age of Pleasure,'' Janelle Monáe; ''GUTS,'' Olivia Rodrigo; ''Midnights,'' Taylor Swift; ''SOS,'' SZA.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

''Worship,'' Jon Batiste; ''Not Strong Enough,'' boygenius; ''Flowers,'' Miley Cyrus; ''What Was I Made For?'', Billie Eilish; ''On My Mama,'' Victoria Monét; ''Vampire,'' Olivia Rodrigo; ''Anti-Hero,'' Taylor Swift; ''Kill Bill,'' SZA.

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER'S AWARD)

''A&W,'' Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; ''Anti-Hero,'' Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; ''Butterfly,'' Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; ''Dance the Night,'' Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; ''Flowers,'' Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; ''Kill Bill,'' Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; ''Vampire,'' Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; ''What Was I Made For?'', Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

''Flowers,'' Miley Cyrus; ''Paint the Town Red,'' Doja Cat; ''What Was I Made For?'', Billie Eilish; ''Vampire,'' Olivia Rodrigo; ''Anti-Hero,'' Taylor Swift.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

''Thousand Miles,'' Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; ''Candy Necklace,'' Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; ''Never Felt So Alone,'' Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; ''Karma,'' Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; ''Ghost in the Machine,'' SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

''Chemistry,'' Kelly Clarkson; ''Endless Summer Vacation,'' Miley Cyrus; ''GUTS,'' Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; ''Midnights,'' Taylor Swift.

BEST RAP ALBUM

''Her Loss,'' Drake and 21 Savage; ''Michael,'' Killer Mike; ''Heroes & Villains,'' Metro Boomin; ''King's Disease III,'' Nas; ''Utopia,'' Travis Scott.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

''Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,'' Kelsea Ballerini; ''Brothers Osborne,'' Brothers Osborne; ''Zach Bryan,'' Zach Bryan; ''Rustin' in the Rain,'' Tyler Childers; ''Bell Bottom Country,'' Lainey Wilson.

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

''Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,'' Aphex Twin; ''Loading,'' James Blake; ''Higher Than Ever Before,'' Disclosure; ''Strong,'' Romy and Fred again..; ''Rumble,'' Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

''But Here We Are,'' Foo Fighters; ''Starcatcher,'' Greta Van Fleet; ''72 Seasons,'' Metallica; ''This Is Why,'' Paramore; ''In Times New Roman…,'' Queens of the Stone Age.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

''The Car,'' Arctic Monkeys; ''The Record,'' boygenius; ''Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,'' Lana Del Rey; ''Cracker Island,'' Gorillaz; ''I Inside the Old Year Dying,'' PJ Harvey.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

''Since I Have a Lover,'' 6lack; ''The Love Album: Off the Grid,'' Diddy; ''Nova,'' Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy; ''The Age of Pleasure,'' Janelle Monáe; ''SOS,'' SZA.

BEST R&B ALBUM

''Girls Night Out,'' Babyface; ''What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe),'' Coco Jones; ''Special Occasion,'' Emily King; ''Jaguar II,'' Victoria Monét; ''Clear 2: Soft Life EP,'' Summer Walker.

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

''For Ella 2,'' Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band; ''Alive at the Village Vanguard,'' Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding; ''Lean In,'' Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke; ''Mélusine,'' Céline McLorin Salvant; ''How Love Begins,'' Nicole Zuraitis.

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

''The Source,'' Kenny Barron; ''Phoenix,'' Lakecia Benjamin; ''Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,'' Adam Blackstone; ''The Winds of Change,'' Billy Childs; ''Dream Box,'' Pat Metheny.

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

''To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,'' Liz Callaway; ''Pieces of Treasure,'' Rickie Lee Jones; ''Bewitched,'' Laufey; ''Holidays Around the World,'' Pentatonix; ''Only the Strong Survive,'' Bruce Springsteen; ''Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,'' various artists.

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

''I Love You,'' Erica Campbell; ''Hymns (Live),'' Tasha Cobbs Leonard; ''The Maverick Way,'' Maverick City Music; ''My Truth,'' Jonathan McReynolds; ''All Things New: Live in Orlando,'' Tye Tribbett.

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

''My Tribe,'' Blessing Offor; ''Emanuel,'' Da' T.R.U.T.H.; ''Lauren Daigle,'' Lauren Daigle; ''Church Clothes 4,'' Lecrae; ''I Believe,'' Phil Wickham.

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

''La Cuarta Hoja,'' Pablo Alborán; ''Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,'' AleMor; ''A Ciegas,'' Paula Arenas; ''La Neta,'' Pedro Capó; ''Don Juan,'' Maluma; ''X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno.

BEST LATIN URBAN ALBUM

''Saturno,'' Rauw Alejandro; ''Mañana Será Bonito,'' Karol G; ''Data,'' Tainy.

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

''Martínez,'' Cabra; ''Leche de Tigre,'' Diamante Eléctrico; ''Vida Cotidiana,'' Juanes; ''De Todas Las Flores,'' Natalia Lafourcade; ''EADDA9223,'' Fito Paez.

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

''Born for Greatness,'' Buju Banton; ''Simma,'' Beenie Man; ''Cali Roots Riddim 2023,'' Colle Buddz; ''No Destroyer,'' Burning Spears; ''Colors of Royal,'' Julian Marley and Antaeus.

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

''Amapiano,'' ASAKE and Olamide; ''City Boys,'' Burna Boy; ''Unavailable,'' Davido featuring Musa Keys; ''Rush,'' Ayra Starr; ''Water,'' Tyla.

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

"A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,'' Queen Sheba; ''For Your Consideration'24-The Album,'' Prentice Powell and Shawn William; ''Grocery Shopping with My Mother,'' Kevin Powell; ''The Light Inside,'' J. Ivy; ''When the Poems Do What They Do,'' Aja Monet.

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

''I Wish You Would,'' Trevor Noah; ''I'm an Entertainer,'' Wanda Sykes; ''Selective Outrage,'' Chris Rock; ''Someone You Love,'' Sarah Silverman; ''What's in a Name?'', Dave Chappelle.

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

''Aurora,'' Daisy Jones and the Six; ''Barbie The Album,'' various artists; ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'' various artists; ''Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3,'' various artists; ''Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,'' Weird Al Yankovic.

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

''Barbie World''; ''Dance the Night''; ''I'm Just Ken''; ''Lift Me Up''; ''What Was I Made For?''

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

''Barbie,'' Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,'' Ludwig Göransson; ''The Fabelmans,'' John Williams; ''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,'' John Williams; ''Oppenheimer,'' Ludwig Göransson.

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff; Dernst ''D'Mile'' Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

''I'm Only Sleeping," the Beatles; ''In Your Love,'' Tyler Childers; ''What Was I Made For?'', Billie Eilish; ''Count Me Out,'' Kendrick Lamar; ''Rush," Troye Sivan.

BEST MUSIC FILM

''Moonage Daydream''; ''How I'm Feeling Now''; ''Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour''; ''I Am Everything''; ''Dear Mama.''

