BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A partial list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

BEST PICTURE

''American Fiction''; ''Anatomy of a Fall''; ''Barbie''; ''The Holdovers''; ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; ''Maestro''; ''Oppenheimer''; ''Past Lives''; ''Poor Things''; ''The Zone of Interest''

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, ''Nyad''; Lily Gladstone, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Sandra Hüller, ''Anatomy of a Fall''; Carey Mulligan, ''Maestro''; Emma Stone, ''Poor Things''

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, ''Maestro''; Colman Domingo, ''Rustin''; Paul Giamatti, ''The Holdovers''; Jeffrey Wright, ''American Fiction''; Cillian Murphy, ''Oppenheimer.''

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, ''American Fiction''; Robert De Niro, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Robert Downey Jr., ''Oppenheimer''; Ryan Gosling, ''Barbie''; Mark Ruffalo, ''Poor Things''

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, ''Oppenheimer''; Danielle Brooks, ''The Color Purple''; America Ferrera, ''Barbie''; Jodie Foster, ''Nyad''; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ''The Holdovers''

DIRECTOR

Justine Triet, ''Anatomy of a Fall''; Yorgos Lanthimos, ''Poor Things''; Christopher Nolan, ''Oppenheimer''; Martin Scorsese, ''Killers of the Flower Moon''; Jonathan Glazer, ''The Zone of Interest''

ANIMATED FILM

''The Boy and the Heron''; ''Elemental''; ''Nimona''; ''Robot Dreams''; ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse''

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

''Four Daughters''; ''20 Days in Mariupol''; ''Bobi Wine: The People's President''; ''The Eternal Memory''; ''To Kill a Tiger.''

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

''Society of the Snow,'' (Spain); ''The Zone of Interest,'' (United Kingdom); ''The Teachers' Lounge'' (Germany); ''Io Capitano'' (Italy) ; ''Perfect Day'' (Japan)

COSTUME DESIGN

''Barbie''; Killers of the Flower Moon; ''Napoleon''; ''Oppenheimer''; ''Poor Things''