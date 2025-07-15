Partial list of 2025 Emmy nominees in key categories

Things To Do

July 15, 2025 at 4:26PM

LOS ANGELES — ''Severance'' led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and ''The Studio'' led comedy nominations with 23.

Here's a partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories:

Drama series

''Andor''; ''Paradise''; ''Severance''; ''Slow Horses''; ''The Diplomat''; ''The Pitt''; ''The Last of Us''; ''The White Lotus''

Comedy Series

''Hacks''; ''The Bear''; ''The Studio''; ''Only Murders in the Building''; ''Abbott Elementary''; ''Nobody Wants This''; ''Shrinking''; ''What We Do in the Shadows''

Limited Series

''Adolescence''; ''The Penguin''; ''Dying for Sex''; ''Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story''; ''Black Mirror''

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, ''Paradise'' ; Gary Oldman, ''Slow Horses'' ; Pedro Pascal, ''The Last of Us''; Adam Scott, ''Severance'' ; Noah Wyle, ''The Pitt''

Comedy Actor

Seth Rogen, ''The Studio''; Martin Short, ''Only Murders in the Building''; Jeremy Allen-White, ''The Bear''; Adam Brody, ''Nobody Wants This''; Jason Segel, ''Shrinking''

Comedy Actress

Uzo Aduba, ''The Residence''; Kristen Bell, ''Nobody Wants This''; Quinta Brunson, ''Abbott Elementary''; Jean Smart, ''Hacks''; Ayo Edibiri, ''The Bear''

Reality competition

''The Amazing Race''; RuPaul's Drag Race''; ''Survivor"; ''Top Chef''; ''The Traitors''

Talk show

''The Daily Show with Jon Stewart''; ''Jimmy Kimmel Live''; ''The Late Show with Stephen Colbert''

Animated Program

''The Dirt Under Your Nails"; ''Arcane''; ''They Slug Horses, Don't They?; ''Bob's Burgers''; ''Cliff's Edge'': ''Common Side Effects''; ''Spider Rose''; ''Love, Death + Robots''

Supporting Actress Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, ''Severance''; Carrie Coon, ''The White Lotus''; Katherine LaNasa, ''The Pitt''; Julianne Nicholson, ''Paradise''; Parker Posey, ''The White Lotus''; Natasha Rothwell, ''The White Lotus''; Aimee Lee Wood, ''The White Lotus''

Supporting Actor Drama Series

Zach Cherry, ''Severance''; Walton Goggins, ''The White Lotus''; Jason Isaacs, ''The White Lotus''; James Marsden, ''Paradise''; Sam Rockwell, ''The White Lotus''; Tramell Tillman, ''Severance''; John Turturro, ''Severance''

Lead Actor Limited Series

Colin Farrell, ''The Penguin''; Stephen Graham, ''Adolescence''; Jake Gyllenhaal, ''Presumed Innocent''; Brian Tyree Henry, ''Dope Thief''; Cooper Koch, ''Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story''

Lead Actress Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, ''Disclaimer''; Meghann Fahy, ''Sirens''; Rashida Jones, ''Black Mirror''; Cristin Milioti, ''The Penguin''; Michelle Williams, ''Dying for Sex''

