Partial list of 2025 Emmy nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES — ''Severance'' led Emmy nominations with 27 nods Tuesday, and ''The Studio'' led comedy nominations with 23.
Here's a partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories:
Drama series
''Andor''; ''Paradise''; ''Severance''; ''Slow Horses''; ''The Diplomat''; ''The Pitt''; ''The Last of Us''; ''The White Lotus''
Comedy Series
''Hacks''; ''The Bear''; ''The Studio''; ''Only Murders in the Building''; ''Abbott Elementary''; ''Nobody Wants This''; ''Shrinking''; ''What We Do in the Shadows''
Limited Series
''Adolescence''; ''The Penguin''; ''Dying for Sex''; ''Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story''; ''Black Mirror''