THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Part of a parking garage at a hospital in the central Dutch city of Nieuwegein collapsed Sunday night, emergency services said. It was not immediately clear if any people were trapped.

The regional security service said in a message on the social media platform X that a number of floors fell at the parking location at Sint Antonius hospital. The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Photos from the scene showed ambulances, police and other first responders at the scene.

The collapse happened after regular visiting hours at the hospital. which is near the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Further details were not immediately available.