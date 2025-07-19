Sports

Parry makes first hole-in-one at this year's British Open

The British Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

July 19, 2025 at 2:00PM

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The British Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

English golfer John Parry's tee shot at the 192-yard No. 13 landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.

The hole-in-one took Parry to 4-under par for his round and 3 under for the tournament.

The 38-year-old Parry is making his second appearance at a British Open, after St. Andrews in 2022.

