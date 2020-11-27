SAN ANTONIO — Eric Parrish had 20 points, Keaton Wallace added 19 and UTSA defeated Texas-Permian Basin 97-71 on Friday.

Jacob Germany added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (1-0).

Malik Brikat had 20 points for the Division II Falcons, who lost to UTEP on Wednesday. Jordan Horn added 18 points.