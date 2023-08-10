The Green Room, Uptown's live music and private event space (2923 Girard Av. S., Mpls.), is now serving food from Parlour, including its iconic cheeseburger.

Jester Concepts, Parlour's parent company, announced the kitchen takeover with a menu that includes the burger, a breakfast burger, hot dogs, fried chicken sandwiches and fries.

Parlour opened in 2012 beneath Jester Concepts' first restaurant, Borough, as a modern bar with the soul of a dive bar. On that initial menu was a burger that would soon eclipse the bar's cocktail reputation and become a full-on smash patty sensation, launching a wave of ultrarich, skinny patties served at restaurants around the region. Parlour's burger is built with a proprietary blend of beef, a layer of white cheese and not much else. Pickles are served on the side.

"We've been so fortunate to have the city embrace the Parlour burger as much as they have," Brent Frederick, owner of Jester Concepts, said in a statement. "It's been our goal to meet guests where they are at."

Its presence at the Green Room is just part of the company's latest expansion plans. Parlour, which also has a St. Paul location, already operates at sporting venues, has a residency at Back Channel Brewing in Spring Lakes Park, and a food truck. This summer it's launching a second food truck to continue its quest in Twin Cities-wide burger domination. (Jester Concepts is also behind P.S. Steak and Butcher & the Boar.)

The Green Room opened in early 2023; the location had most recently been the Uptown Pourhouse. Before that, it was Coup d'etat, a cocktail-focused, two-level restaurant owned by Jester Concepts.

The Green Room is open Wednesday through Sunday, and if you're not up for catching a show, Parlour's food can be ordered for takeout.