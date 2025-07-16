Parkinson's patients in Brazil turn to a movement practice known as capoeira to ease symptoms

RIO DE JANEIRO — Nilma Teles de Freitas, an 80-year-old retired teacher in Brazil who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than a decade ago, says she used to fall over all the time.
That changed after she began attending a capoeira class in downtown Rio de Janeiro especially designed for people with the neurodegenerative illness.
Capoeira is a movement practice that originated within the large enslaved communities in Brazil, where nearly 5 million kidnapped Africans disembarked during the transatlantic slave trade that started in the 16th century.
It is considered both a martial art and a dance, combining ritual, exercise, spirituality and music.
''Capoeira gives me freedom to work on my body. What I can do. What I can't do. So I can have balance and a more comfortable life,'' Teles de Freitas said during a recent class.
Practiced for centuries by Afro-Brazilians, it has since become popular around the world. UNESCO recognized the practice in 2014 as Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The project started in 2018 with physical therapist Rosimeire Peixoto, 60, who at that point had been attending capoeira classes herself for over a decade.
After working with many patients with Parkinson's, she said she became convinced that introducing them to capoeira may help alleviate some of their symptoms.