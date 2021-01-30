JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Parker registered 18 points as Liberty narrowly beat Jacksonville 59-54 on Friday night.
Darius McGhee had 12 points for Liberty (13-5, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added eight rebounds.
Liberty totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Tyreese Davis had 20 points for the Dolphins (9-8, 3-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Dontarius James added 15 points. Bryce Workman had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
