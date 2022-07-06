Washington Mystics (13-10) at Atlanta Dream (10-11)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces the Washington Mystics after Cheyenne Parker scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 90-76 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Dream have gone - against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.9 offensive boards.

The Mystics are - in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks sixth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.7.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 92-74 on June 28, with Natasha Cloud scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.9 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Mystics. Alysha Clark is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.