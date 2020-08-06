BRADENTON, Fla. — Candace Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Chelsea Gray scored 16 points, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 86-75 on Wednesday night.
Riquna Williams added 13 points for the Sparks (3-2).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (2-3) with 24 points, Candice Dupree scored 16 and Teaira McCowan 13.
Gray converted a three-point play to give Los Angeles the lead for good at 10-7. The Sparks used a 10-0 run to take an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and led by as many as 21.
L.A.'s Nneka Ogwumike left the game with a minor hamstring injury. She had four points and two rebounds in 13 minutes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Penalties in Game 2 keep Wild momentum at bay
The Canucks had eight power plays as they evened the best-of-five series at one apiece.
Gophers
Gophers football season ticket holders notified of a 'drastic reduction' in available tickets
Following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the athletics department could allow only 1,500 fans at TCF Bank Stadium, forcing the department to anticipate "few spectators or no spectators at all."
Vikings
Vikings' O-line takes shape without practice and preseason
There won't be a "wide-open competition" as expected, even with a coveted rookie on board.
Gophers
U cornerback in key role as 1,000 Big Ten athletes seek COVID protections
The College Athlete Unity group called for more protective measures for playing during the pandemic. Gophers football player Benjamin St. Juste is among the organizers.
Loons
Prestige bump awaits as Loons, Orlando City vie for tourney final spot
As relatively new MLS franchises, the Loons and Lions see more global respect at stake, at least in this hemisphere, should either win the MLS is Back tournament.