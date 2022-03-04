Gophers junior forward Parker Fox has been cleared for full contact after recovering from off-season knee surgery, coach Ben Johnson said Friday.

Fox, an All-American at Division II Northern State (S.D.) last season, tore his ACL and MCL last March, but he will be able to practice with the team to finish the season.

Current NCAA rules are that a player loses a redshirt opportunity after playing just one game, so Fox is still expected to sit out the season and be available only on the scout team.

"He just got cleared," Johnson said. "So to be able to practice and be cleared just this week is huge for him. Now I know he's excited to get into the postseason part. He's been itching to get in and itching to help and itching to be a part of what we're trying to do. Now he's able to actually physically do it. Everybody in this building is excited for him. He's a worker. He wants to be part of this."

Prior to last weekend's loss against Indiana in the home finale, the explosive-leaping 6-8 Fox participated in pregame warmups with the Gophers and put on a dunk show for fans at Williams Arena. He's been one of the biggest supporters of his teammates from the bench all season.

"I think the person that I am and the energy I can bring helps," Fox told Gophersports.com in late January. "I'm just trying to keep all the guys together. It's something that was taught to me at a very young age. In order for a team to win, they have to be bought in and together. That's something I love to do — bring everyone together and create that culture and energy. We are playing for one another and that's something we've done really well here."

Parker Fox throwing down pretty hard in warmups today. He's been out all season with a knee injury, but haven't heard if the #Gophers plan to play him since he's been healthy. Most athletic player in D2 last season and and All-American. @StribSports @GopherMBB pic.twitter.com/49MEuBBpsk — Marcus R. Fuller (@Marcus_R_Fuller) February 27, 2022

The Gophers play Sunday at Northwestern to finish the regular season before opening March 9 in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Johnson said the team doctors expected Fox was likely not going to be recovered until mid-to-late February at the earliest.

"I told him even when he committed that we were going to be smart about this whole process," Johnson added. "He didn't have to think about I have to hurry up and rush back and speed up the rehab part. For me it's always been for his long-term health."

In more injury update news, Gophers starting senior big man Eric Curry is day-to-day with an upper body injury, Johnson said Friday. Curry missed Wednesday's loss at Maryland and was replaced at center in the starting lineup by senior Charlie Daniels.

"He's going to do everything he can to play," Johnson said about Curry, who is averaging a career-high 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds this season.