Gophers junior forward Parker Fox, who recovered from a season-ending knee injury last year, suffered another knee injury in Monday's practice, coach Ben Johnson said.

Fox, an All-American at Division II Northern State (S.D.) in 2019-20, tore his left ACL and MCL last March, but he made a full recovery and practiced with the Gophers to finish last season.

Johnson said he hopes it isn't a season-ending injury, but there were no more details given on the timetable of his recovery. The recent injury is on his right knee.

"He's dealing with a knee right now," Johnson said. "We'll get with the medical team and figure out the severity of it and the next steps. So right now he's taking care of it and he'll be [out]."

The 6-8, 220-pound Mahtomedi native was one of the team's most explosive athletes. The Gophers expected Fox to compete for a starting frontcourt spot next season alongside leading scorer and rebounder Jamison Battle.

In his second offseason, Johnson added talented frontcourt pieces with 6-9 freshman Pharrel Payne and 6-11 North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, who have the potential to be starters.

Fox's injury is a blow to the Gophers inside depth. Junior Isaiah Ihnen and 7-foot sophomore Treyton Thompson could be asked to play bigger roles next season.

The 6-10 Ihnen was cleared for full contact to begin summer workouts last Monday after tearing his ACL last July and sitting out the 2021-22 season.

Despite not having played yet for the Gophers, Fox was one of the U's most popular athletes with a growing social media presence and a few NIL deals. He was arguably one of the men's basketball team's most recognizable players.

Battle and Fox represented the Gophers at the MBCA D1 Showcase on Saturday while talking to participants about their experiences with the recruiting process and playing college basketball.

Johnson didn't mention a timetable for Fox's injury, but it took 6-9 months to bounce back after knee surgery last year.