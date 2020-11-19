Virtual Open Mic: Foot in the Door

Saturday: Every 10 years, the Minneapolis Institute of Art (temporarily closing due to Minnesota's new COVID-19 restrictions) hosts the "Foot in the Door" exhibition, a chance for Minnesota artists to have their work shown in the museum. This year the festival is virtual, as is the Virtual Open Mic: Foot in the Door event, held in conjunction with the exhibition. Twenty artists will perform music, spoken work, poetry, dance and more for the virtual event, which, like "Foot in the Door," highlights the many talents of Minnesota artists. It's hosted by the Tangible Thoughts artist collective. (Noon-1:30 p.m. Sat. Free, artsmia.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

'Tears of Moons'

Friday-Sunday: Actor and playwright Antonio Duke performs in his solo play "Tears of Moons," the latest online offering from Park Square Theatre directed by artistic associate Ellen Fenster. Duke wrote the play, which draws on Greek theater and Nigerian mythology for its storytelling form, back in 2015 in response to violence against Black people in America. Updated for our current moment, the work travels through time as it reckons with history and the present, though the eyes of various characters played by Duke, including victims of racial violence and a poetic narrator. The play was filmed on Park Square's Boss Stage and will be shown via Zoom, with post-show conversations with Duke and Fenster. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $25, parksquaretheatre.org.)

S.R.