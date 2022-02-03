Minneapolis Park Board members have heard pickleballers' cry for more courts and are poised to change three park master plans to accommodate the pickleball passion sweeping the Twin Cities.

From October to January, Minneapolis parks received 976 responses to proposals for new pickleball courts at Loring Park, the Nokomis Community Center and near the intersection of Minnehaha Parkway and Bloomington Avenue.

This was extremely high engagement for an online survey, said parks director of strategic planning Adam Arvidson, with roughly 60% of comments highly supportive of two out of three plans.

"I can tell you from experience, with community engagement like this we hardly ever see a 60% consensus on anything. These are really, really huge numbers," he said.

Pickleball is an intergenerational net sport played on a badminton-sized court with a plastic ball and paddles. In 2020 there were 4.2 million players in the United States, growing more than 20% from the year before, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association's latest Topline Participation Report.

Members of the public phoning into Wednesday night's Park Board meeting were eager for new pickleball-dedicated courts, but not enthusiastic about alienating tennis players in the process. Plans call for building pickleball courts next to the old tennis courts at Loring Park, but up to six pickleball courts would replace two tennis courts at the Nokomis Community Center. Additional pickleball striping of tennis courts at Minnehaha Parkway would make for potentially confusing play of both sports.

Some commenters felt Minneapolis parks was sidelining tennis in a short-sighted bid to feed the demand for pickleball, a relatively recent fad. Others complained about the poor maintenance of tennis courts.

Arvidson acknowledged that dual tennis and pickleball courts are not ideal because they are very different sports, but said Minneapolis' constrained urban park system necessitates some combination courts.

A condition analysis has been done on all sports courts within the system, with each one scheduled for resurfacing or reconstruction depending on their needs. The Lake Hiawatha tennis courts are in line for resurfacing within the year, Arvidson said, assuring upgrades for tennis and pickleball.

The Park Planning Committee unanimously approved the master plan amendments, which will go to the full board in two weeks.

The Downtown Service Area Master Plan and Nokomis-Hiawatha Regional Park Master Plan preceded the current pickleball craze, but pickleball courts have been included in a number of master plans created more recently, such as the North, Southwest and East of the River Service Area Master Plans.

The first pickleball-specific courts in the Minneapolis park system will open at Dickman Park in northeast Minneapolis this spring.