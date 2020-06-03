The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is moving toward severing its longtime policing relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, right down to the uniforms its officers wear, because the death of George Floyd has “severely undermined community trust ... and sense of safety.”

The Park Board, if two resolutions are adopted Wednesday at its regularly scheduled meeting, would join the Minneapolis School District in distancing itself from the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake Floyd’s death last week after being pinned to the pavement during his arrest.

School officials said Tuesday it would no longer have city police act as school resource officers.

The Park Board resolutions would direct Superintendent Alfred Bangoura to immediately stop using Minneapolis police to staff park-sanctioned events and block Park Board officers from responding to Minneapolis police calls.

“Recent actions by the Minneapolis Police Department in the alleged murder of George Floyd while in police custody have severely undermined community trust in, and sense of safety around, Minneapolis Police,” the resolution reads. “This severe undermining of trust and safety by Minneapolis Police does not support the mission of the MPRB and has no place in our parks.”

A related resolution up for debate puts before the board a redesign of Park Police uniforms “in a way that distinguishes it from the City of Minneapolis Police Department uniform.”

The resolution notes that park officers have worn uniforms nearly identical to those worn by city police for nearly 100 years to allow for “immediate recognition of authority” while on duty and “to assist with providing seamless delivery of services across the city and park system.”

However, the proposal continues, “the Park Police Department has a unique mission and culture that is different from the MPD.” The resolution calls for the new design to be presented to the board by Oct. 1.