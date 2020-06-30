PARIS — Paris police say checks have been completed at a popular shopping center near La Defense business district and a witness's report of seeing a man carrying a gun turned out to be an apparent false alarm.
The police force in the French capital said on Twitter that "at this stage, no suspicious individual has been found by security forces" at the "Les Quatre Temps" shopping center.
People already there when officers arrived to search the premises on Tuesday were initially asked to stay inside shops but will now be free to continue shopping, police said.
