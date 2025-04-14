Paris denounces Algiers' order to expel 12 French officials as diplomatic dispute reignites

PARIS — France's foreign minister said Monday that Algerian authorities gave 12 French state officials 48 hours to leave the country.
Jean-Noël Barrot denounced the decision, saying it appeared as "a response to the arrest of three Algerian nationals suspected of serious offenses on French soil.''
French counterterrorism prosecutors said the Algerians were arrested Friday and handed preliminary charges of ''kidnapping or arbitrary detention … in connection with a terrorist undertaking.'' They are allegedly involved in the April 2024 kidnapping of an Algerian influencer, Amir Boukhors, or Amir DZ, a known critic of the Algerian government with 1.1 million followers on TikTok.
An Algerian consular official is among the three arrested, according to French media.
Barrot called on Algerian authorities ''to abandon'' measures to expel the French officials ''who have no connection with the current legal proceedings,'' in a written statement.
''If the decision to send back our officials is maintained, we will have no other choice but to respond immediately,'' Barrot said.
In an interview with French national news broadcaster France Television, Boukhors said he was abducted in April 2024 in a Paris suburb and released 27 hours later.
He said he saw a car in front of his home, with four people he said were acting like false police officers. Some wore police armbands and put him in handcuffs. They brought him to a remote place in the Paris region. ''That's when I felt and confirmed that they were kidnappers. I had fallen into the trap,'' he said.